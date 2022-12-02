GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department says a man shot himself after exchanging gunfire with officers and then running away from them.

Chief Eric Winstrom said video recorded by a bystander shows Patrick Jones holding a gun to his head, at which point a single gunshot is heard. Winstrom said no officers were nearby when that happened and none fired their gun when Jones died. He said the Michigan State Police investigation into the shooting will likely show it was a suicide.

Winstrom said an autopsy showed Jones suffered only one gunshot wound — the one that killed him.

Police are working to release dashcam and body camera video as soon as it finishes rendering.

Jones was wanted for killing his ex-girlfriend. His sister, Taneaka Scott, said she thinks he shot at police because he didn’t want to go back to prison.

“The way I feel about that is my brother has been labeled as a felon … and now as a killer, but since he has a bad history, he looked at it as his story wasn’t going to be believable and he didn’t want to probably go back,” Scott told News 8.

Jones had a criminal history dating back to 2016 that included convictions on larceny, weapons, assault and assaulting or resisting police charges. He was recently out of prison and had absconded from parole.

WITNESS: ‘HE STARTED SHOOTING AT THE POLICE’

Members of GRPD’s Special Response Team went looking for Jones Thursday after getting a tip that he was at a house in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Labelle Street SE. When they drove up and he spotted them, police say, he started shooting and took off. Two officers returned fire.

A neighbor who watched it happen from inside his home on Labelle said he saw Jones fire first.

“I was watching from my window,” the 22-year-old, who didn’t want to be identified, told News 8 Friday.

“(The suspect) got out of the car right up there on Jefferson,” the witness said. “He started shooting at the police as they came past. After that, two more police cars pull into the alleyway, driveway and then he got into it with them.”

The witness said he counted 10 gunshots in all.

“I was nervous. I thought he might have saw me through my window, that’s why I got nervous,” he said.

The witness captured some of the shootout on his phone. His mom’s surveillance camera captured the suspect running south through the alley after the exchange of gunfire, then disappearing between some garages. The only way out was to jump over a chain-link fence on Jefferson then head toward Southeast Career Pathways High School. It was on Cass Avenue on the east side of the school where he died.

The whole thing lasted about three minutes, the chief said.

No officers were hurt. Winstrom initially said Thursday that three officers returned fire. On Friday, he clarified that only two officers shot back at Jones. Three officers — the two who fired shots and one more who did not — were placed on administrative leave. Michigan State Police are investigating the use of force, which is standard procedure.

SISTER: JONES AFRAID OF LOSING FREEDOM

Police say Jones shot his ex-girlfriend, Tamiqua Wright in the head on Oct. 11 while she was driving and he was her passenger. Wright, 30, left behind five children. Family recalled her as sweet, hardworking and a devoted mother.

An undated photo of Tamiqua Wight courtesy family.

“I can’t believe that this went down like this but I’m happy,” Wright’s grandmother, Perfedia Rosa, told News 8 after Jones’ death.

Taneaka Scott, Jones’ sister, said he told her he didn’t kill Wright. She believed him.

Scott said police pulled her over Tuesday to ask if she knew where her brother was.

“They just wanted to know what information that I knew,” she said. “I told them I didn’t know anything.”

She said she didn’t know why he would have been at the house at Jefferson and Labelle.

An undated courtesy photo of Patrick Jones.

Three days after Wright died, Jones recorded a song in which he rapped, “Give me some hope to help myself, don’t make me shoot something. ‘Cause last night I had a dream where I died on the scene with a pocket full of new money.”

“He wasn’t trying to get his freedom taken, ’cause he’s been locked up pretty much all his life,” Scott said.

“…I’m not saying my brother was perfect. He made wrong decisions, but this one he wanted to make a change and I seen it and the family seen it,” she added. “We wanted him to go the right way.”