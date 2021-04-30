Witnesses pull driver out of burning SUV in Stanton crash

The scene following a crash and fire on N. New Street at E. Pine Street in Stanton on April 29, 2021. (Courtesy Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office)

STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman went to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening after crashing into a pole in Stanton Thursday.

It happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday on N. New Street near E. Pine Street. The 41-year-old Stanton woman left the road and hit a utility pole, knocking her unconscious and causing her car to catch fire, the Montcalm County Sheriff’s office said in a Friday release.

Two witnesses were able to pull her out of the cars, deputies say, as the flames in her car continued to grow.

She was brought to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Authorities say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors. The crash is still under investigation.