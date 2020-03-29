WMU student from Detroit dies of COVID-19 weeks from graduation

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – A 25-year-old Western Michigan University student from Detroit has died after contracting the coronavirus, school and county health officials announced Sunday.
According to The Detroit Free Press, the student Bassey Offiong, was expected to graduate with a chemical engineering degree in a few weeks according to a press release from university and Kalamazoo County health officials.
Western’s President Edward Montgomery said Offiong had “enormous potential.”
“On behalf of the entire Bronco community, I want to extend my deepest condolences to his entire family, including his sister, Asari, who has been generous in communicating with us regularly,” Montgomery said in the release. “They are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
University officials announced Friday that three students had tested positive for the virus.
It wasn’t immediately clear when Offiong died.
“We urge everyone to help us fight community spread by following the Governor’s executive order,” said Jim Rutherford, the health officer for the Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department.
“Stay home and, if you must go out for essential items, stay safe by taking preventative measures.”