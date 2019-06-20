WMU’s Waldo Stadium floods for second time in history

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WLNS) – Where’s Waldo? For the second time in 20 months, heavy rains caused Western Michigan University’s Waldo Stadium to flood.



Facility managers told our sister station WOOD that the stadium filled up with water around 5:30 a.m. Thursday when the nearby Arcadia Creek overflowed.



Even though the Broncos field looks more like a lake as of noon on Thursday the building itself is fine.



WMU workers have shut off pumps in the field so the water doesn’t backflow into the surrounding building.



Football practice and camp have already ended, so the Broncos don’t have to worry about missing reps.



According to our partners at MLive, a spokesperson confirmed the recent flooding is just the second time on record the stadium has taken on so much water.



During the 2017 season, WMU’s homecoming game against Akron was moved from Saturday to Sunday, after nearby Arcadia Creek breached its banks and sent more than one million gallons of water rushing down Stadium Drive and onto the field.



Grounds crews successfully pumped off all the water and the team took the field the next day. WMU is hoping for the same outcome this time.



In addition to the flooded field, Thursday’s rain closed roads and caused traffic backups throughout downtown Kalamazoo.