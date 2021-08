IONIA, Mich. (WLNS) — An Ionia woman was arraigned in 64A District Court today on charges of “Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death” and “Alcohol – Open Container in Vehicle,” after hitting and killing a man on a motorcycle.

Teresa L. Trebian killed motorcyclist Christopher Wright on June 17, 2021 on Dexter St. (M-66) in Ionia.

The OWI Causing Death charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Bond was set at $35,000 cash.