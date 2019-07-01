JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – A woman was charged with a hit and run death that occurred in April.
Cari Thompson was charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in jail.
The incident occurred in Blackman Township and resulted in the death of Steven Georgopoulos.
The charge was issued on Thursday, June 27th and the defendant appeared voluntarily on the arrest warrant the next day.
A judge set a $5,000 Personal Recognizance bond for the defendant.
A preliminary examination has been set for July 11th.
Woman charged in Blackman Township hit and run death
