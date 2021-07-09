Woman eats 7lb burrito in less than 8 minutes in Ionia

Molly Schuyler eats 7lb burrito at El Mariachi Mexican Grill in Ionia. (Courtesy: El Mariachi Mexican Grill)

IONIA, Mich. (WLNS)– First Molly Schuyler set a record this week after she ate 50 chili dogs at a bar in Rockford, and now she’s being credited for eating a 7lb burrito in 7 minutes and 48 seconds at El Mariachi Mexican Grill in Ionia.

Molly Schuyler eats 7lb burrito at El Mariachi Mexican Grill in Ionia. (Courtesy: El Mariachi Mexican Grill)

The restaurant posted the accomplishment Thursday night saying they had a new champion.

According to Schuyler’s youtube page, she describes herself as the “Master of unrealistic consumption – yet still human” and “THE MOM and WOMAN vs FOOD!!” She also says she’s been competitively eating since 2012 and touring the United States.

As of Friday morning, a video of the burrito eating hadn’t been posted to the page, but there were plenty of her previous challenges.

