Woman finally free of Gorilla Glue in hair following surgery

(WLNS) — Tessica Brown posted a video that went viral on Instagram. Brown said she used Gorilla Glue spray to hold her hair in place and was unable to get it out for a month, but her hair is now free.

Brown had to wear the same hairstyle for weeks, not by choice, until she made a trip to the doctor’s office to have it surgically removed. TMZ reports that Brown is finally free of the glue and shared a video of the surgery on Twitter.

Brown visited a plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills for a $12,500 procedure that she got for free according to TMZ. The report also said the process was grueling and took about four hours to complete.