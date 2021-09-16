Woman gives birth in Sparrow Hospital’s elevator

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It wasn’t the birthing process that anyone was expecting. Miranda Moncada-Sullivan and her husband Ryan Sullivan immediately went to Sparrow Hospital today when Miranda went into labor.

When she got out the car, that’s when things hit the fan.

Sparrow nurse Christine Kadu was leaving for the day and was on her way to her car. Suddenly, she saw a person pointing to the parking lot telling her a woman is about to give birth.

Kadu went into action. She quickly checked and did not see the babies head, so she guided the parents to the elevator as she called for help.

Once they were in the elevator, Miranda told the nurse she could feel the baby coming. Kadu said she could now see the head, and proceeded with delivering the baby.

“I’ve had a lot of different experiences being here so long but I think this is definitely the most memorable,” Kadu said. “I was just amazed to see that. I was happy the baby came out crying and looked good.”

Ryan said he couldn’t believe how it was all happening.

“I was like there’s no way this baby is going to be delivered right here, but you know as we were walking towards the elevator and everything I was like there’s no way we’re making it to the third floor,” Ryan said.

As the birthing was happening, there wasn’t any time to process everything that was going down, Miranda said.

“I really feel like instincts just took over. There really wasn’t a whole lot of time to be stressed about it. Our main concern is getting the baby here safely. I really just feel like it was nature and motherly instincts, and here we have a baby,” Miranda said.

Miranda said she was so thankful for everything Kadu did.

“She did not have to step up and she really went out of her way to take the time,” Miranda said. “I mean, I’m sure she had a long shift, her shift was over. She probably finished all of her paperwork, and decided to stay extra and go above and beyond for strangers. She didn’t even just call, she hopped in and helped.”