Woman hit and killed by car in Eaton County last night

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– A 67-year-old Florida woman was killed yesterday in Eaton County after she was struck by a car shortly before 6:30 last night.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department, Deputies responded to the call in the area of Canal Rd. and Westshire Dr. for a female laying in the road.

Upon arrival, it was quickly discovered that the 67-year-old female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and waited for first responders.

The 67-year-old was pronounced dead at Sparrow Hospital.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Anyone that witnessed the accident is encouraged to call the Delta Substation at 517-323-8480.