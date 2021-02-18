Woman killed in Ionia Township house fire

by: WOODTV.com staff

An Ionia Township house was destroyed after a deadly fire broke out Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed in a house fire near Ionia Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Ionia Department of Public Safety said authorities were called around 7 a.m. for a report of a house fire on Kellogg Road between Parmeter and Copper roads in Ionia Township with a resident trapped inside.

When authorities arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were unable to get inside the house due to the flames. The 66-year-old woman was later found dead inside the house, according to IDPS.

The victim’s name was not released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

