Woman killed in Ionia Township house fire

An Ionia Township house was destroyed after a deadly fire broke out Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed in a house fire near Ionia Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Ionia Department of Public Safety said authorities were called around 7 a.m. for a report of a house fire on Kellogg Road between Parmeter and Copper roads in Ionia Township with a resident trapped inside.

When authorities arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were unable to get inside the house due to the flames. The 66-year-old woman was later found dead inside the house, according to IDPS.

The victim’s name was not released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.