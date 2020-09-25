Woman tased and handcuffed for not wearing mask at football game in Ohio

Logan, OHIO (WCMH/WLNS) — A woman was handcuffed, tased and removed from bleachers at a middle school football game Thursday afternoon in Ohio.

She refused to wear a mask and was asked to leave. When she refused she was deemed a trespasser.

The Logan Police Department said the incident is currently under investigation.

