Woman tased and handcuffed for not wearing mask at football game in Ohio

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Logan, OHIO (WCMH/WLNS) — A woman was handcuffed, tased and removed from bleachers at a middle school football game Thursday afternoon in Ohio.

She refused to wear a mask and was asked to leave. When she refused she was deemed a trespasser.

The Logan Police Department said the incident is currently under investigation.

RELATED CONTENT

Guard, father of 8, killed in dispute over customer not wearing mask

Lansing Police investigating shooting over mask at South Lansing convenience store

Legal Edge: Wear a face mask. It’s the law.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar