Woman who falsely said Black teen stole her phone in NYC hotel arrested in home state of California

This booking photo provided by Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in California shows Miya Ponsetto. Ponsetto, who wrongly accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and tackled him at a New York City hotel in a widely seen video has been charged after returning to the city. New York City police said Miya Ponsetto was charged Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in Manhattan with attempted robbery, grand larceny, acting in a manner injurious to a child and two counts of attempted assault.(Ventura County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

CALIFORNIA (CBS) — Gayle King interviewed 22-year old Miya Ponsetto, just hours before she was taken into custody by Ventura County law enforcement officials.

Ponsetto, who was extradited to New York, faces multiple charges for allegedly falsely accusing a black teenager, Keyon Harold, Jr., of stealing her cellphone and physically attacking him inside a New York City hotel last month.



Ponsetto was charged in Manhattan Saturday with two counts of attempted assault, attempted robbery, grand larceny, and endangering the welfare of a child.

GAYLE KING: I wanna go back to that day. Take us back to that day. We’ve all seen the video.



MIYA PONSETTO: I had noticed my phone had been missing. So I just approached the hotel manager, asked him if he could kindly just check the footage. in my opinion, I was, like, “Okay. Any person walking down could possibly be the person that might’ve had my phone.” And I– I really didn’t– I wasn’t racial profiling whatsoever. I’m a woman– I’m Puerto Rican. I’m, like, a woman of color. I’m– I’m Italian, Greek, Puerto Rican.



GAYLE KING: You keep saying you’re Puerto Rican. Does that mean that you can’t be racist because you’re saying you’re a woman of color? Is that what you mean?



MIYA PONSETTO: Exactly.



GAYLE KING: Well, I– I would disagree with that.



