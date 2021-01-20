Work stops on the Keystone XL pipeline as Biden revokes the permit

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Work has halted on the controversial Keystone XL pipeline after President Joe Biden revoked the permit for the project, prompting criticism from north of the border.

The proposed pipeline would stretch 1,700 miles from Alberta to the Texas Gulf Coast, passing through five other states along the way. It would transport 800,000 barrels of oil per day.

Supporters say the project would create jobs and stimulate the economies of both countries. Critics say it would damage ecosystems along its route and be detrimental to international climate goals.

The Canadian company behind the pipeline project says today’s revocation would result in the loss of 1,000 jobs in the coming weeks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who had asked Biden not to cancel the pipeline, said today that he was disappointed. However, he acknowledged the president’s decision “to fulfill his election campaign promise on Keystone XL.”