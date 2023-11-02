(KRON) – An apparent outage hit Workday Thursday morning, prompting numerous complaints on social media.

Reports of the outage began coming in shortly before 5 a.m. and rose steadily throughout the morning, according to outage website Downdetector.

Of the over 1,200 workers flooding Downdetector to report outages, 68% of them complained of problems with the website, 16% complained of server connection issues and 16% reported log-in issues.

Commenters on Downdetector reported difficulties logging in to the platform, problems sending verification emails, and trouble making purchase order receipts, among other issues.

As of 1:27 p.m. PDT Thursday, the platform seemingly remained down. Visitors to the Workday website were met with a message that read, “Workday is currently unavailable.”

“We are experiencing a service interruption. Your service will be restored as quickly as possible,” the message continued. “We apologize for the inconvenience. If you are a Workday customer and require additional assistance please contact the Workday Administrator within your organization. Otherwise, please check back later.”

Workday is an enterprise management cloud platform commonly used for HR, finance, planning, analytics and management. The company employs around 17,700 people and is headquartered in Pleasanton. Workday is used by 65 million people, according to a fact sheet on its website.

Nexstar’s KRON4 reached out to Workday for comment regarding the ongoing outage. We have yet to hear back.