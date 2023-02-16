One of the five Michigan State University students injured in a mass shooting on Monday is on the mend, according to one of his former professors and a member of the State Board of Education.

He talked to 6 News about the student – an Okemos High School graduate – although he didn’t reveal the student’s identity.

“He seems to be doing a remarkable job of recovery,” said Mitch Robinson, who is a professor of music education at MSU.

Robinson said that the student was shot in the chest and underwent three hours of surgery on Monday night. Now he says the the young man is “up” and “awake” and that he was able to speak and take a few steps. He has also apparently returned a few text messages from his friends.

All five students injured in Monday’s shooting are still listed in critical condition, although officials said Thursday that one is also “stable.” It’s unclear if they were referring to the Okemos grad.

Robinson also says the student plans to return to the classroom as a teacher. He says the young man is a music education major and wants to share his love of music.

“He’s just a beautiful, sweet, kind, gentle young man,” he said. “This is going to be a great addition to the teaching field.”