You don’t say: protect your family from voice cloning scams

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – Federal officials will discuss voice cloning technologies during a free webinar on January 28th.
Advances in artificial intelligence and text-to-speech have allowed researchers to create a near-perfect voice clone with less than a five second recording of a person’s voice.
The Federal Trade Commission will examine voice cloning technologies that enable users to make near-perfect reproductions of a real person’s voice.
The technology can be used in “grandparent scams,” where an elderly person receives a phone call supposedly from a grandchild in distress who needs cash.
It could also be used for phishing scams, where an employee is contacted by a superior and directed to immediately wire funds to a “vendor.”
A live webcast of the workshop begins at 12:30 p.m. ET, and is free to the public.
