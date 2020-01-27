You don’t say: protect your family from voice cloning scams

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – Federal officials will discuss voice cloning technologies during a free webinar on January 28th.

Advances in artificial intelligence and text-to-speech have allowed researchers to create a near-perfect voice clone with less than a five second recording of a person’s voice.

The Federal Trade Commission will examine voice cloning technologies that enable users to make near-perfect reproductions of a real person’s voice.

The technology can be used in “grandparent scams,” where an elderly person receives a phone call supposedly from a grandchild in distress who needs cash.

It could also be used for phishing scams, where an employee is contacted by a superior and directed to immediately wire funds to a “vendor.”

A live webcast of the workshop begins at 12:30 p.m. ET, and is free to the public.

