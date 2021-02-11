Your guide to celebrating Lunar New Year

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lunar New Year is Friday and that means family reunions, scrumptious food and looking forward to the new opportunities the new year brings.

Lunar New Year is also many Asian countries’ most celebrated holiday of the year. Countries from China, Thailand, Mongolia, Tibet, Vietnam to Korea celebrate it.

It’s a time to clean out the closet, clear the clutter and set yourself up for success.

How to prepare for the Lunar New Year

Preparations for Lunar New Year began February 4.

People will usually get their hair cut, sweep the floors and take care of any house cleaning before the new year. If any cleaning or sweeping is done during the new year celebrations, it’s thought to be bad luck because you’re sweeping away any good luck that the new year is bringing.

Additionally, people go to Buddhist temples, where they light incense and pray for prosperity and success in the new year.

In Tibet, people bring intricately carved sculptures to offer to the Gods. These gifts range in size from small placards to massive recreations of temples and gods.

Like the new year in the U.S., the main celebration occurs on the eve of the Lunar New Year.

On this day, it is traditional for everyone to return home to their families, traveling thousands of miles to do so. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, traveling this year dropped significantly.

BBC reports travel by car, train and plane are down by more than half, which accounts for more than 1 billion fewer trips this year.

What to bring to Lunar New Year party

With family reunion, that means an exchange of gifts.

At this time, children receive money or sweets from their parents in the form of red envelopes, called hóng bāo.

Bosses or mangers are also expected to gift red packets to unmarried employees as a sign of gratitude.

In Korea, these celebrations, called Seollal, include gifts in the form of red satchels and money.

In Tibet, where the new year is called Losar, children bring gifts to their elders.

If you are a guest attending a Lunar New Year party, typical house warming items include alcohol, tea, fruit, flowers, and sweets.

If you decide to bring fruit, give oranges, and avoid bringing pears.

What to eat for Lunar New Year

Visiting family means saving a lot of room for some delicious, home-cooked food.

On Lunar New Year’s eve, foods symbolizing wealth, prosperity and success are eaten.

Dishes vary depending on country and region, but throughout China, people eat the following dishes in order to bring good luck into the new year.

fish (prosperity)

dumplings, also called jiaozi in Mandarin (wealth)

spring rolls (wealth)

sweet rice balls, also called tangyuan in Mandarin (family togetherness)

round fruits like Mandarin oranges or melons (fullness and wealth)

glutinous rice cake, also called niangao in Mandarin (higher income or promotion at work)

longevity noodles (happiness and longevity)

In Korea, people eat tteokguk (rice cake soup, 떡국) for Seollal. A person is thought to age one year with each bowl of tteokguk they eat

In Mongolia, for the holiday, called Tsagaan Sar, a tower of pastries is eaten. It includes long rounded scone-like cookies are arranged to emulate Mount Sumeru – a five-peaked mountain of holy importance to Hindu, Jain and Buddhist cosmology.

What to wear for Lunar New Year

Like New Year’s eve parties in the states, you’ll want to pick out a special look this event.

When going through your wardrobe for Lunar New Year, it’s important to wear the color red, as it symbolizes fortune.

Colors that are discourage on this day include white and black as they are related to funerals and death.

If you don’t own any red though, you can always wear red as an undergarment — just wearing red alone is thought to ward off any bad luck that might come your way in the new year.

And speaking of luck, this year is the year of the ox.

What does that mean?

The story of the 12 Chinese Zodiac

The legend goes like this: a long time ago, there was a Jade Emperor, one of the most important figures in traditional Chinese religion.

He called upon all of the animals in the world to take part in a race.

Twelve animals showed up to the starting line: a pig, dog, rooster, monkey, sheep, horse, snake, dragon, rabbit, tiger, ox and rat.

To reward these animals for showing up, the Emperor named a year in the zodiac after each one, while the race would determine the order each animal would be placed.

Here’s how each animal placed:

Rat – the rat cheated and persuaded the ox to let it ride on its head as they crossed the river. At the last moment, the rat jumped ahead to the finish line, placing first. For this reason, the rat is known to be quick-witted, persuasive, charming and clever. Ox – the ox came in second and is known to be diligent, patient, kind, stubborn, and conservative. Tiger – a fast animal by nature, the tiger is known t be competitive, authoritative, emotional, courageous, and intense Rabbit – the rabbit placed fourth by hopping across stones and floating logs. The rabbit is popular, compassionate and sincere. Dragon – the dragon was fifth and caught the emperor’s eye. When reaching the finish line, the dragon told the emperor that the rabbit had finsihed before him because he blew a puff of air, helping the rabbit. The dragon is known to be energetic, fearless, warm-hearted, and charismatic. Snake – The snake manuvered swiftly through the river and at the last stretch, he wriggled his way underneath the horse’s hooves, scaring the horse and placing sixth. The snake is charming, gregarious, introverted, generous, and smart Horse – The horse trailed right behind the snake after being frightened by it last minute, the horse is energetic, independent, impatient, and enjoy traveling Goat – The goat, monkey and rooster all arrived on a raft together, finishing the race as a team. The emperor decided the order would be horse, goat and rooster. The goat is mild-mannered, shy, kind, and peace-loving Monkey – Monkeys are known to be fun, energetic, and active Rooster – The rooster is known to be independent, practical, hard-working, and observant Dog – The dog took its time and arrived later than the other animals because it decided to take a bath on the way. The dog is known to be patient, diligent, generous, faithful, and kind Pig – The pig got hungry half-way through and stopped to eat. This snack break gave him a major setback. The pig is loving, tolerant, honest, and appreciative of luxury.

Here’s how to find out which animal you are:

The calendar is based on two cycles that interact with each other—the Chinese zodiac, which is divided into 12 parts, and the five elements. The five elements are metal, water, wood, fire, and earth.

Each year of the Chinese Zodiac is represented by the 12 animals. The five elements are assigned to the 12 animals (years), giving different characteristics to each animal (year). Assigning each of the five elements to the 12 years creates 60 different combinations that results in a 60-year cycle.

The Luckiest/Unluckiest Zodiac Sign

There is a popular Chinese folk saying that 9/10 Goats are inadequate (十羊九不全 ’10 Goats 9 incomplete’), which indicates back luck for those born in the year of the Goat

Most Chinese people also believe that people born in a Goat year will grow up to be followers rather than leaders. This is an outdated superstition, but it has a real effect on Chinese society.

The Dragon is the most desired zodiac sign, with Chinese births peaking in Dragon years. In Chinese culture, the top 5 luckiest/most popular zodiac signs are Dragon, Snake, Pig, Rat, and Tiger.

Whether you are celebrating the new year in a small household or limiting your gatherings altogether, may the new year bring you prosperity. xīn nián kuài lè!