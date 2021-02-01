“You’re not alone” Michigan mom raises awareness about postpartum depression following misdiagnosis

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Postpartum depression is classified under the blanket term of “postpartum.” According to mayoclinic.com, some new moms experience a more severe long-lasting depression after the birth of their baby. The website also states, most moms experience a symptom called, “baby blues.” This phase affects most new moms and will typically start two to three days after birth, and can last longer than two weeks.

“I thought to myself this can’t be it,” Doctor Megan Reid, a proud mom and Physical Therapist said. “This is not how it’s supposed to be having a child.”

Doctor Megan Reid gave birth to her first son Luke in 2018. She was new mom at the time and during her first two months after Luke was born it was a hard adjustment for her. Doctor Reid stated she felt hopeless; anxious, irritable, unhappy, and even had moments when anger and resentment were controlling her mind. However, one of the largest set-backs for her was having less-energy and no appetite.

“There was a day the garbage can blew over,” Doctor Reid stated,“and I couldn’t fathom to go get the garbage can, and I couldn’t figure out how to do it… I was like terrified.”

During this time of spiked emotions, Doctor Reid’s sister was able to register that she might be suffering from postpartum depression, and recommended for her to go seek help.

“She was kind of talking to me about experiences that she went through and said, ‘meg this is not normal,’ like you need to reach out for help you don’t have to feel this way.” Doctor Reid said.

Doctor Reid stated when she sought help her physician blew it off as “baby blues.” However, Liz Moore, a Therapist LLMSW, works for Rooted Counseling based in East Lansing and states if women experience heightened emotions for over two weeks, and it starts to impact their self-esteem it’s a major indicator of postpartum depression.

“There’s no shame in this it’s so common, and it happens to so many women.” Moore said.

Moore explains statistics state one in every five women will experience some type of postpartum symptom.

“Maybe we’re feeling kind of extreme shame,” Moore exclaimed,” maybe we feel like it became too much and we can’t get out of bed, or we’re not able to sleep at all because we’re feeling so down and out.”

Moore also says this type of depression can have a ripple-effect on the mom’s relationship with their spouse, family, friends and most importantly their child.

“We try to work with mom to figure out who is her support system,” Moore exclaimed,“and how can we bring those support people in to play, and whether it’s a partner, mother, or another family member”

Moore mentions a simple task of cleaning baby bottles, or holding the baby while the mom takes a shower can help. She even says, they’re numerous support groups, registered therapists in Michigan who want to help women overcome their postpartum symptoms.

Registered Therapists can work with the mom to figure out if medication is needed. For instance, Doctor Reid was prescribed medication to help with her depression.

“Once I was on the correct medication, getting sleep and taking care of myself,” Doctor Reid said, “it’s when I got back to the physical activity.”

Doctor Reid observed her behavior and felt happier, secure, and more bonded with her husband and son after treatment and medication.

“No one talks to you about that part because you feel guilty when you start to feel things,” Doctor Reid stated, “you don’t know what to do for help so thank god for my sister and her guidance because I don’t know where I would be.”

Doctor Moore’s biggest piece of advice to women struggling is ‘she’s not alone and two there are brighter days ahead.’

Most importantly, if you are suffering from postpartum depression, and if you believe your symptoms need emergency assistance POSTPARTUM SUPPORT INTERNATIONAL has an emergency helpline to dial at 1.800.944.4773. They also provide aid with finding local assistance and host online support groups.