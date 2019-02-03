YUM - What we're eating during the Big Game Sunday

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved

(WLNS) - What is your favorite game day snack on Super Bowl Sunday?

Whatever it is, you're likely to have a lot of company.

Chicken wings, pizza, chips are all eaten in amazing amounts.

Here's a quick look at how much snacking and drinking will take place on Sunday:

You can watch Super Bowl LIII on WLNS-TV 6 beginning with the pre-game show at 11:30 a.m. with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m.