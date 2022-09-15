(The Hill) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was involved in a car accident early Thursday morning in Kyiv but suffered “no serious injuries,” his press secretary said.

Another car collided with the president’s car and his escort vehicles in Ukraine’s capital city, Zelensky’s press secretary Sergii Nykyforov said in a statement.

“The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found,” Nykyforov said.

The driver in the other car was treated by medics accompanying Zelensky and transferred to an ambulance, according to Nykyforov.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the circumstances of the accident, he added.

Zelensky visited Izyum in northeastern Ukraine on Wednesday, after Ukrainian forces retook the city from Russian forces as part of a major counteroffensive over the weekend.

The Ukrainian leader is seeking to address the U.N. General Assembly via video next week; however, Russia is looking to block the virtual speech.