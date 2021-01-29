Zimmerman named 2020 Detroit Lions Coach of the Year

DEWITT, Mich (WLNS) – Every year the Detroit Lions tip their hat to a high school football coach who they deem to be the best at developing his players’ character, discipline, and football skill. Not to mention, a coach who puts an emphasis on his players health, and safety, and this year DeWitt’s Rob Zimmerman has received the award.

Zimmerman has been named the 2020 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year following the Panthers’ historic run to the state title game where they knocked off the defending champs, River Rouge, 40-30 for the Division 3 crown.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have a lot of great teams here, and get to coach a lot of great kids, and these guys are right at the top of that list,” said Zimmerman. “How they approach things day in, and day out, the leadership they had and their great character. Just how they fought through all of the adversity. It’s just an incredible group of young men. I’m so happy for them.”

Not only is this DeWitt’s first state championship in the history of its football program, but it’s the first for Zimmerman in his 22 seasons at the helm in Panther Country. He’s had many opportunities, taking four other teams to Ford Field, but it was his fifth appearance that ended up being difference.

“He’s had so many successful teams and for us to do it this year, for him, really means a lot to us,” said DeWitt senior running back Andrew Debri in regards to Zimmerman being named the Lions’ coach of the year. “He knows that we’re really proud of him.”

The Panthers finished the 2020 season with a perfect 12-0 record, outscoring their opponents 496-80.

During his time at DeWitt, Zimmerman has gone 222-45 (83.1%) and he is a 2016 inductee into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

“All the time that he’s put in it’s unbelievable,” said Bryce Debri. “To have a coach like him it’s something not every player gets to experience and he’s definitely deserving of it. We all can’t be more proud of him.”

New Lions’ coach Dan Campbell was the one to deliver the news, via Zoom of course, and made sure to mention how he was impressed with the Panthers’ physicality.

For being named the 2020 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year, Zimmerman will receive a $3,000 donation to his school’s football program and will be honored as the Detroit Lions nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Football Coach of the Year.