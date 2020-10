AUSTIN, Minnesota – (WLNS)

Check this out…

A company is now offering fans of breakfast meats the chance to enjoy the scent of sizzling pork anytime they want with a bacon-scented face mask.

Hormel officials say, the black label breathable bacon mask uses the the latest in bacon-smell technology to give the wearer the experience of smelling bacon anytime they wear the facial covering.

Bacon fans can register to win a bacon-scented mask until October 28 at breathablebacon.com.