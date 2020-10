EDMOND, Ok. – (WLNS) Check this out…We’ve all seen some strange wedding themes, but this one might take the cake — or in this case — the donut.

In Oklahoma, a couple said there “I do’s” at a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru. For 3 years John Thompson ordered the same meal from that drive thru and everyday his newly wed wife Sugar Thompson would take his order.

The couple decided to keep their daily routine alive and get married where they met, and the whole ceremony was Dunkin’ themed.