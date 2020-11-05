Check This Out: Humpback whale almost gobbles up two kayakers

AVILA BEACH, Ca. (WLNS) – Check this out…. Two kayakers escaped uninjured when they briefly ended up in the mouth of a humpback whale that surfaced beneath them.

They were kayaking and whale-watching off the coast of Avila Beach when the whale surfaced from underneath their boat. The pair said they ended up capsized in the water as the whale left them behind.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, humpback whales typically feed on krill and small fishes.

The NOAA says humpback whales are popular among whale watchers as they are active on the surface and often jump out and slap the water with their pectoral fins or tails.