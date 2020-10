ORANGE COUNTY, California – (WLNS)

A California athlete’s speed is going viral for an unusual reason after she ran a mile in under six minutes, while nine months pregnant.

Makenna Myler said her doctors cleared her to continue running with the Valor Track Club in Orange County five to six times a week while pregnant.

Her husband bet her $100 that she could not run a mile in under eight minutes, so she decided to take on the challenge only one week before her due date and won.