Let’s Talk About This: Ancient discovery… and Eddie’s guitar!

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Let’s talk about this….Archeologists in Egypt have once again made a massive discovery after unearthing 80 ancient coffins in a vast necropolis south of Cairo.

These coffins are in addition to the 60 that were recently found and showed off to the public. The latest coffins found are believed to be from the 26th dynasty, which was 2000 years ago.

…and…

Two custom made guitars that belonged to late rock and roll icon Eddie Van Halen are going up for auction.

One of the guitars is from on-stage performances and the other is a custom creation Van Halen and his guitar tech made at his home.

Both guitars are being sold in December and are estimated to be sold in the range of $40,000 to $80,000.