HOUSTON, Tx – (WLNS)

NASA has once again made history.

The space organization landed a space craft on an asteroid hurling through space. The small spacecraft known as Osiris-Rex landed on the surface of an asteroid called ‘Bennu.’

In a short window of 16 seconds – Osiris-Rex used a small arm to collect samples off the asteroid before departing.

The asteroid is estimated to be 4 and a half billion years old and could help scientist learn about the past.