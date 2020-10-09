Let’s Talk About This: Starman and “most likely” a meteorite

Remember when Elon Musk sent his personal tesla roadster into space?

Well, that car reached a important milestone and is slowly approaching the orbit of Mars. According to a tweet from SpaceX – “Starman” — a dummy that was placed in the roadster is about 5 million miles away.

AND

Speaking of things in outer space – check out this video from Mexico. It shows a large fireball passing through the sky of Monterrey.

According to the Mexican Civil Defense Ministry, the object was most likely a meteorite breaking up as it entered earth’s atmosphere.