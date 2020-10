BAKER CITY, Or. – (WLNS)

An Oregon state trooper responded to an empty stretch of interstate to help a man after three llamas escaped from the bed of his pickup truck.

The man says, he noticed a llama missing after traveling about a mile down the road. When he returned to pick it up and stopped his pickup — the other two llamas escaped.

The driver was issued a warning for operating with a leaking or shifting load.