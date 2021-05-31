Memorial day events to go to today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Today’s Memorial Day and this year several parades will take place across mid-Michigan to honor the men and women who passed away from their military duties.

This morning at 10:00 a.m.

The cities of Howell, Jackson, Potterville, and Portland will hold Memorial Day parades.

Howell and Jackson’s events will take place in their downtown areas this morning.

In Potterville, the parade will begin at Potterville Public Schools, and a small display will be located at Veterans Memorial Park.

The city’s parade for Portland will begin at the Veterans Memorial Bridge, and end at the Portland Cemetery.

This morning at 11:00 a.m.

Meridian Township will hold a Memorial Day service at the Glendale Cemetery, and the event will also be live streamed to the public.



This morning at 11:30 a.m.

Napoleon Township will hold a parade from Napoleon Township Park to Oak Grove Cemetery.

