Tripps Auto Shop

Phil and Barb Tripp founded Tripp’s Auto Shop & Collision Center in 1988. Since then, our family-owned company has grown to become the industry leader in South Central Michigan.

We are proud of our high quality work, fast delivery times and superior customer service. We believe in treating our customers the way we like to be treated.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot named Tripp’s Auto Shop and Collision Center 2010 Corporate Citizen of the Year and the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce honored Phil Tripp as 2011 Small Businessperson of the Year.

The Tripp family and company were featured in a cover story and profile in the industry trade publication, “Fender Bender”, highlighting the company’s growth and the family’s commitment to the community.

Parents to six sons and grandparents to 19 grandchildren, Phil and Barb Tripp’s roots go deep into Jackson County. Phil grew up and went to school in Vandercook Lake, where his part-time job during high school evolved into a career in business. The family has grown Tripp’s Auto Shop & Collision Center into a multi-million dollar, award-winning operation, employing 32 people.

Family involvement is key to the company’s success. The second generation works alongside Phil and Barb and share the commitment to family, community, customer and neighbor..