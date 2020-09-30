Skip to content
WLNS 6 News
Lansing
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Jackson
Michigan
Livestream/6 News Now
Latest Video
Capital Rundown
Your Local Election HQ
Izzo Legacy 4th Quarter Challenge
Hispanic Heritage Month
Traffic Tracker
Crime Stoppers
6 News Spanish Update
Parenting Connection
Washington-DC
Newsfeed Now
Safety For You
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Mi AG Addresses Voter Misinformation, says “Every Vote Counts.”
Video
Local Political Reaction to First Presidental Debate
Video
Holt Community Foundation working to raise funds for memorial tree honoring former student
Video
Lansing Catholic Shows Mental Toughness In Close Win
Video
Coronavirus
Seen on 6
Weather
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Forecast
School Closings
Weather Workbook
Interactive Radar-Satellite
Traffic Tracker
Skyview Network Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Wednesday
Sports
Spartans on 6
6 Sports Features
5th Quarter Sports
The Big Game
Champion Play of The Week
Features
Michigan Lottery
Mr. Food
Pet of the Day
Mid-Michigan’s Best
Ask the Expert
One Class At A Time
Open House Directory
WLNS Buy Local
Featured Employers
Michigan Golf Pass
Community
Community Calendar
Connecting With Community
Mid-Michigan Gives Back
Izzo 4th Quarter Challenge
Extras
WLNS TV Listings
Contact Us-Report It!
Meet The Team
WLNS 6 Apps
Grow Your Business
CBS News
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
My ABC Is WLAJ
The Crew
AARP Real Possibilities
Focus On Business
In the Name of the Law
Race in America Special
No-Fault Auto Insurance Special
My Home Improvement
Contact Us
WLAJ Program Schedule
Magic of Storytelling
ABC News
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Featured Employers
Work For Us
Job Alerts
CW Lansing
Search
Search
Search
Tripps Auto Shop | Strength
Tripps Auto Shop
Posted:
Sep 30, 2020 / 01:33 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 30, 2020 / 01:42 PM EDT