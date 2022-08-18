LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With the high school football season less than one week away, the ‘6 Sports Two-A-Days’ train is nearing it’s final stop. Stops No. 17 and 18 took us to a pair of schools that will have newbies at quarterback.

Lansing Catholic is coming off a Division 6 state championship, in Jim Baker’s first season as head coach, and graduated a strong senior class.

One of those seniors was Baker’s son, Joey, who is now on the Hope College football team.

Baker spent the offseason looking over his options and has handed the keys to six-foot-two sophomore quarterback Alex Fernandez. Despite not playing the position until last year, Baker has full confidence in his new QB1.

“He’s pretty developed,” Baker said. “He’s got a really strong body. He throws a great ball. Mindset is there. We had a pretty big competition in the offseason and he earned it. So, we’re going to give him a shot and see what happens.”

“He’s a pretty big guy,” senior wide receiver Jack Jacobs said. “He can definitely help us out in the run game. He makes good reads. Makes good throws. He’s very good for a sophomore.”

According to ‘Mi HS FootballFrenzy’ on Twitter, the Cougars are the top-ranked team in Division 6 headed into the 2022 season. Michigan State football commit Brandon Lewis returns and will be key to LC getting back to Ford Field for the third time in four years.

Even with a new quarterback, Lansing Catholic is confident is Fernandez’s ability to make that happen.

“I’m more of a pocket-style (quarterback). I’m not as good at running as I am at passing. I’d say I have a pretty strong arm,” Fernandez said.

Baker said, “I think you win with seniors and juniors, but if you have a couple sophomores filling in that can help you. When we won the state championship in 2019, we had four sophomores up. That’s kind of what we’re hoping is going to happen this year.”

Over at Fowler, John Spicer enters his fourth season in charge of the program and he’s made the decision to replace the graduated Chase Pung with sophomore Jacob Halfmann.

The Eagles offensive line will be the strength for this year’s squad. They’re average size is six-foot-three, which should make Halfmann’s transition to varsity football a bit easier.

What also helps, is this won’t be his first time he’s leading a Fowler offense.

“He actually was the point guard as a freshman on the basketball team,” Spicer said. “It’s a little different, we went from a shifter quarterback, little shorter to a little bit taller. He’s a great athlete. Probably not quite the running style Chase had.”

Halfmann said, “Our wide receivers on the edge are talented. Our line is big, they’re strong, they’re athletic, they can move people around, so I can do really whatever I want. They make it easy.”

When they do ‘make it easy,’ Halfmann plans on treating his teammates in the trenches with a postgame brownie.

“They love it. Make them some desserts — normally my mom, but I give it to them,” Halfmann said.

“We’re big dudes, so we like food,” Fowler left tackle Nathan Halfmann said, “It’s good motivation.”