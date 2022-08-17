LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Stop No. 15 of the 6 Sports Two-A-Days journey around mid-Michigan took us to Waverly, where the Warriors are under the direction of first-year coach Deyea Jones.

This is actually his first-ever varsity coaching job after nearly 20 years in coaching. So, once of the major questions we had to was was, why now?

“Committing to the high school level just didn’t fit in the 20 years that I’ve been coaching,” Jones said. “Now, it’s just a time where I think it fits. I like to say ‘All in God’s time,’ right? So for me, my life has always been pretty busy and then being able to find that space to fit it in has been crucial for me. And you only live once. I tell my young men and the families who support us to live with no regret.”

Structure and discipline are very important to Jones and he’s trying to establish that within the program.

“I like how he’s trying to change the mindset of everybody going into the new season,” senior quarterback Ronnie Spencer said. “I don’t think that was something that was emphasized before. So, I think that’ll help us have a better season than what we had previously.”

Staying in the CAAC Blue, Joe Brya enters year four as the Grand Ledge coach. It’s also the same number of quarterbacks he and the staff have been working out in preseason camp.

While QB1 is up for grabs, the good news for whoever wins the job is they will have a three-headed monster at their disposal. At wide receiver, the Comets have Andrew Konieczny, Grand Valley State commits Shawn Foster and Teddy Williams.

All three are seniors and have the same goals in mind this season.

“I think we can make more plays than we did last season at receiver,” Foster said. “Especially with me, Teddy and Andrew. We’ve been working a lot in the offseason and improving our game.”

“They’ve pit in so much work in the offseason, more work than I’ve seen any guys put in,” senior center Logan Costello said. “Shawn, he’s been in the weight room and put on a lot of weight since the end our our year last year. Teddy, he’s gotten way stronger. Same with Andrew.”

While the skilled positions are going to be key for GL, making the ‘engine run’ will start with the offensive line that returns two starters from last season.

“We have a great group of guys. We have great leadership from our center Logan Costello, he’s a four-year starter for us. He’s done a nice job of stepping up,” Brya said. “He’s one of our captains, so we’re relying on him to help some of the younger guys.”

Costello said, “Most of them are in their first year on varsity. They don’t really know what to expect. With them being on varsity now, I feel like it’s really hit them that they’re on varsity.”