High school football is right around the corner and that means it’s time to start our Two-A-Day reports from around mid-Michigan gridirons.

Tonight we begin with a look at two perennial powers, the Grand Ledge Comets and the St. Johns Redwings.

In the video above, check out St. Johns Redwings and Grand Ledge Comets first practices of the season. Both teams will have new coaches, but familiar faces this year. Hear from the team on their alumnist coaches.