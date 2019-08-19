The first games of the high school football season come up in just 10 days and tonight we start week two of our two week long 6 sports Two-A-Days.
Tonight we visit local powerhouses Lansing Catholic Cougars and East Lansing Trojans.
Lansing Catholic Head Coach Jim Ahern enters his 52nd season of high school coaching and 11th as the Cougars coach.
East Lansing will also have a new starting quarterback this season as well as a junior wide receiver who has 11 scholarship offers already. The Trojans finished 9-2 last season and are motivated for the new season.
Two-A-Days: Lansing Catholic Cougars and East Lansing Trojans
