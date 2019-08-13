Two-A-Days: Meet the Fowlerville Gladiators and the Holt Rams

Two A Days 2019
We’re counting down the day to the debut of high school football and that means it’s time to start our Two-A-Day reports from around mid-Michigan gridirons.

Tonight we keep the ball rolling with a look at the Fowlerville Gladiators and the Holt Rams.

The Rams Head Coach Chad Fulk is starting his fifth and has 20 seniors who he calls all high-quality guys and they’ve been in his system for four straight years. The goal this offseason was to get stronger, bigger and faster.

The high-flying Gladiators are all fired up for the first week of the season as they fiercely try to be a force in the CAAC. One of the youngest head coaches in the area, Jon Fletcher, will have to compete against powerhouses Lansing Catholic and Portland.

