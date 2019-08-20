Two-A-Days: Meet the Jackson Vikings and the Michigan Center Cardinals

We continue the 6 Sports “Two-A-Days” tour of visiting 20 high school football teams in 10 days with stops in Jackson and Michigan Center.

The Vikings and Cardinals are coming off strong 2018 seasons.

Vikings Head Coach Scott Farley had a banner year last season, at 9-1 it is the best in school history.

Jackson opens the season a week from Thursday against Ypsilanti.

Michigan Center had two 9-win seasons in a row and the Cardinals are looking forward to getting passed the second round of playoffs this season.