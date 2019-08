The 6 Sports epic “Two-A-Days” tour of 20 high school football teams in ten days rolls on.

Tonight the spotlight is on the Laingsburg Wolfpack and the Lansing Sexton Big Reds. Both teams are looking to get back into the playoff picture this year.

The Wolfpack are hungry to erase the memory of last season where they finished under the .500 mark, the same happened to the Big Reds last season.