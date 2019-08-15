Two-A-Days: Meet the Lansing Everett Vikings and the Portland Raiders

Tonight the 6 Sports “Two-A-Days” special report juggernaut takes you to two high school football teams that were on two different paths last season.

The Portland Raiders saw their 13-1 2018 campaign end with a loss in the state final game in Detroit.

The Raiders have a lot of new faces this year according to Head Coach John Novara who enters his 21st year as head coach.

The Lansing Everett Vikings continue rebuilding that proud program, coming off a 2-7 2018 season.

Mike Smith enters his 42nd year of coaching and his second season as the leader of the Lansing Everett Vikings.