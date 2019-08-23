With less than one week away from the opening night of the high school football season, today is the final day of our two week journey to local teams with 6 Sports “Two-A-Days” where we visited 20 high school football teams in 10 days.
Gary Hoeghton starts his third season as head coach of the Mason High School Football Team.
The Bulldogs were very young last season and finished 5 – 4, but are looking to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They have a very tough opener next Thursday at Okemos.
Pat Russman starts his 13th season as head coach and always has his Shamrocks ready to go at Portland St. Pat’s.
The team made it to the state finals two years ago and semifinals last season, they open next Friday night against Battle Creek St. Phillip.
Two-A-Days: Meet the Mason Bulldogs and the Portland St. Pat’s
