The 6 Sports “Two-A-Days” tour of 20 high school football teams in 10 days is picking up momentum.

Tonight we’re visiting two well-known programs in mid-Michigan: the Okemos Chieftains and the Ovid-Elsie Marauders.

They are two very different-sized schools but they have one thing in common: winning traditions.

The Okemos Chieftains are gearing up for the home opener against Mason.

The Ovid-Elsie Marauders are hoping to build off of last year’s 6-4 record.