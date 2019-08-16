Two-A-Days: Meet the Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates and the Grass Lake Warriors

We are almost at halftime in our 6 Sports “Two-A-Days” tour of 20 high school football teams in 10 days.

Tonight we drop in on the Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates and the Grass Lake Warriors, two teams that have a proud history of success.

Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates Coach Jeremy Miller is entering his 7th season and he should have another dominant squad. The Pirates return four starters on offense and five on defense.

The Grass Lake Warriors have not had a losing season in 18 years. The veteran head coach Randy Cole has run the program for 20 years.