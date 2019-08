The 6 Sports “Two-A-Days” juggernaut is rolling to the end zone. We’re visiting 20 high school football teams in 10 days and tonight we visit teams 17 and 18.

In Williamston the Hornets are coming off a strong 2018. Last year’s team went 10-3, ending in the state semi-finals. This year’s edition is expected to be strong again.

The Waverly Warriors are working hard to get back to a winning record. The players are building on last year’s 1-8 record.