Two-A-Days: Meet the Fowler Eagles

(WLNS) – Our 6 Sports “Two-A-Days” reports continue as we visit 20 high school football programs in ten days.

Our next stop is in with the Fowler Eagles.

That’s where head coach John Spicer and company are hoping to have another dominant season.

You might remember the Eagles lost only two games last year and went on to win regionals for the first time since 2011.



Spicer is in his second season at the helm for the Eagles.

He has his work cut out for him this year after graduating a huge senior class, including quarterback Caiden Pung.



But, as we see in the video above, Spicer has no doubt his guys can have another winning season.