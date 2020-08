LANSING, MI (WLNS) – In the prep football world, teams all across Michigan hit the field Monday for the first official day of practice.

There is still hope there will be a 2020 season and if they still have the green light – we’re still going to do our thing and our 6 sports Two-A-Days coverage begins this year with the Holt Rams.

Get your preview of the Rams in the video above.