Two-A-Days: Meet the Lansing Catholic Cougars

(WLNS) – We continue our 6 Sports “Two-A-Days” visits to twenty high school football teams in ten days with a stop at the Lansing Catholic Cougars.

This is not the norm for the reigning Division Five champs.

Normally they’d be near Battle Creek right now at Fort Custer to kick-off the year but due to COVID-19 they weren’t able to make their annual trip.

So they’re stuck at home and it hasn’t been all that bad according to coach Jim Ahern. Traditionally the player’s parents will make home-cooked meals for the Cougars when they’re away, so why not keep it going at home to provide a little sense of normalcy?

