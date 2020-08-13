Two-A-Days: Meet the Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates

(WLNS) – Our 6 Sports “Two-A-Days” reports continue as we visit 20 high school football programs in ten days.

Today we head down I-96 west to PDub country to visit with Jeremy Miller and the Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates. Or should we say the 2019 reigning state champs? They’re on a mission to two-peat, something this program did not too long ago back in 2016 and 2017.

And, as we see in the video above, they certainly have a good shot at it.

The Pirates are stacked on both ends of the ball with many upperclassmen.



As the kids say the first week of practice has has all the feels.

Head coach Jeremy Miller even described it as Christmas morning.

But this year, because of COVID-19, it means even more than ever before.