Two-A-Days: Meet the St. Johns Redwings

(WLNS) – Our next stop on the 6 Sports Two-A-Days tour of high school football practices is in St. Johns to meet the Redwings.

The Redwings are going to have a new quarterback this year in Caleb Teeples. The senior is prepared to lead a hungry group of kids who are looking to improve off their 7-4 record from last year and entering the second season under head coach Andy Schmitt.

As you’ll see in the video above, the coach is excited to see some more of his younger players step up into starting roles.